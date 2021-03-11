https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/u-s-aircraft-carrier-deploys-mediterranean/

(SOUTHFRONT) – The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its Carrier Strike Group have entered the Mediterranean Sea. This makes it, currently, the closest aircraft carrier to the Middle East. It has been quite a while since the U.S. hasn’t had one of its super warships deployed in or near the Persian Gulf.

Starting in the spring of 2019, the U.S. Navy has been publicly ordered to keep a near-constant presence in the region, as if this were something new.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that a global posture review is taking place, and it would be reconsidered whether a carrier was even needed in the region. Still, the Mediterranean Sea is quite nearby, and the removal of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from the Persian Gulf was a political move.

