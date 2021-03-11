https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/us-passes-100-million-covid-vaccinations-sets-new-one-day-record?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. has passed a milestone of 100,000,000 COVID vaccinations administered, with the country setting a one-day, 2.9 million-injection record on Friday, the White House says.

The massive figures come shortly after President Joe Biden announced a national goal of having universal vaccine availability to all U.S. adults by May 1 of this year.

The COVID vaccine mostly comes in two doses, and the 100,000,000 figure represents about 35,000,000 full doses and a further 65,000,000 half-doses.

