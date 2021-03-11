https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/protecting-gun-owners-national-concealed/

(Thank you for your support of the Gateway Pundit as we bring you occasional promoted posts. Below is a version of a blog post from the USCCA. We appreciate your consideration of this important message, as ordering through the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).

—–

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association’s founder and CEO Tim Schmidt appeared on Newsmax TV recently to discuss his letter to President Biden and national concealed carry reciprocity with Tom Basile, host of America Right Now. The USCCA is increasingly playing an important role in upholding the rights of more than 100 million gun owners in the U.S. Last year alone, a record 5 million Americans became new gun owners in response to the unrest that transpired throughout 2020. Americans are continuously beginning to awaken to the importance of self-defense. Watch Tim Schmidt talk about it on Newsmax here: For more information on joining the USCCA, click here. National Reciprocity: Protecting Gun Owners Regrettably, President Biden is working against the more than 100 million gun owners instead of supporting their effort (and right) to defend themselves and their families. He intends to pass a new “universal background checks” bill and a new tax on gun owners, which will disproportionately impact lower-income Americans. This past week, Schmidt penned a letter and sent it to President Biden, criticizing his recent statement calling for more gun-control laws. With Biden’s decades in public office and a long anti-gun record, Schmidt doesn’t expect to change the president’s mind with a single letter. But what he intends to do is establish the USCCA’s position to the president. Schmidt did this for two reasons. First, the USCCA is acting as a voice for its more than 560,000 members and the millions of gun owners facing the threat of this anti-gun legislation, declaring that they will not budge on their natural-born right to self-defense. Second, the letter conveys the importance of passing national concealed carry reciprocity in the U.S. Both of these causes run deeper than party loyalty. Every American has a fundamental right to defend himself or herself and his or her family. For more information on joining the USCCA, click here. What to do next… Discover why more than 560,000 people trust the USCCA as their source for firearms education and training. LEARN MORE

Note:

The USCCA is not an insurance company. A policy has been issued to the USCCA by Universal Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. That policy provides the association and its members with self-defense liability insurance, subject to its terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions.

