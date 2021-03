https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/vaccine-passports-hit-new-york/

(CHURCH MILITANT) – From checkpoints in movies to real ones using smartphones, Big Brother is loosening his grip in some states while tightening it in another.

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced “Excelsior Pass,” a program requiring New Yorkers to show a COVID passport to enter businesses, theaters and arenas.

One of its first test runs occurred last week.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook