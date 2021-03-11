http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Y6kqVSZhkHY/vanita-gupta-provides-lesson-in-obfuscation-deception-and-double-talk.php

At NRO’s Corner, Carrie Campbell Severino has an excellent account of Vanita Gupta’s performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Gupta, Joe Biden’s nominee for Associate Attorney General, ran into heavy fire from Republican members. She countered with what Severino calls “obfuscation.”

There was also more than little deception, including the instance I described here regarding Dylan Roof (about which, more later).

Severino homes in on the matter of “defunding” the police. Gupta denied wanting to decrease police funding. To support this claim, she and her Democrat backers on the committee focused on her time at the DOJ under President Obama. However, as Severino explains, few were calling for defunding the police back then.

The defund train gathered steam last year, and Gupta hopped on board with gusto. Severino points out:

[Gupta] made [defund-advocating] statements to Congress, including the Senate Judiciary Committee. In testimony before the same committee last June, she did not mince words. She asserted, “While front-end systems changes are important, it is also critical for state and local leaders to heed calls from Black Lives Matter and Movement for Black Lives activists to decrease police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives.” Two days later, she asked the House of Representatives in a letter via her Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to “reexamine federal spending priorities and shrink the footprint of the police and criminal legal system in this country.” That was on the same day that she said in an Arabella Investors webinar, “Localities have been overspending on criminal-justice system infrastructure and policing and divesting in housing, education, jobs, and healthcare. Some people call it ‘defunding’ the police, other people call it ‘divest/invest.’”

(Emphasis added)

On some matters, Gupta was simply evasive:

She dodged Cruz’s questions as to whether she supports the Equality Act’s proposed repeal of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act’s protections. She would not answer Senator Mike Lee as to whether she would follow the Obama-era practice of allowing third-party slush funds (i.e., settlements not going to the direct victims or the U.S. Treasury) if the Trump-era regulation ending the practice is repealed, offering simply to discuss the matter in that scenario.

Sen. Tom Cotton brought up Gupta’s claim that “we all have implicit bias and racial bias.” Gupta responded with double talk. She told Cotton that her statement “doesn’t mean we are harboring any racism at all.” Huh?

I’m not sure whom Gupta considers “we.” Severino reminds us that last year Gupta described the Republican National Convention, an event marked by a richly diverse range of speakers, as days of “racism, xenophobia, and outrageous lies.”

During her hearing, Gupta apologized for her harsh rhetoric. She blamed it on Twitter.

Gupta said she believes in “second chances” (presumably an attempt to impress lenient-sentencing advocates like Sen. Mike Lee). She asked for one.

But Gupta does not believe in second chances for her political adversaries. Severino recalls:

When Ninth Circuit nominee Ryan Bounds apologized for his college writings, Gupta was merciless, asserting that “the timing of that apology suggests it is one of convenience rather than remorse, offered in a last-ditch effort to salvage his nomination . . . .” And remember, those were college writings, and Gupta is not being held to an equally stringent standard. Her objectionable comments come from well into adulthood — indeed, much of it from the very recent past before her nomination. The only thing that can save her nomination would be the senators’ application of a brazen double standard, doing unto her as she refused to do unto others.

Why would any non-radical Senator want to save the nomination of a hard leftist who favors defunding the police, but isn’t honest enough to admit it?

