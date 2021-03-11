https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/vast-majority-u-s-churchgoers-plan-return-church-pandemic-ends/

(CBN NEWS) – When the threat of COVID-19 ends, church members in the U.S. say they will gather together again with their brothers and sisters in Christ, and many are looking forward to the opportunity.

In a recent study of 1,000 Protestant churches conducted by Nashville-based Lifeway Research, church members said when COVID-19 is no longer an active threat to people’s health, 91% plan to attend in-person worship services at least as often as they did before the pandemic. This includes some 23% who plan to attend even more services than they did previously.

Few regular churchgoers said they will attend less than before (6%), rarely attend (2%), or stop attending in-person services completely (1%).

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

