https://thehill.com/video/administration/542809-watch-live-bidens-address-to-the-nation-on-anniversary-of-the-covid-19

President Biden is set to deliver his first prime-time address on Thursday, the anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Biden earlier Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package into law, marking a significant legislative accomplishment for the new president.

The address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

