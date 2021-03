https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/542762-watch-live-biden-signs-the-american-rescue-plan

President Biden on Thursday will sign his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan, into law.

The law was initially scheduled to be signed on Friday. The change in schedule comes ahead of Biden’s first prime-time address Thursday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook