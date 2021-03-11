http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FdjW_QbW5NY/

Video captured on the banks of the Rio Grande shows the moment when a large group of migrants formed a line in Mexico as a smuggler on a raft crossed them into Texas.

In a video credited to Tripwires and Triggers, a human smuggler can be seen calmly rowing a raft of migrants as a long line of people wait on the Mexican side to cross. The video has since been widely shared on Facebook and on Twitter by users in the Rio Grande Valley.

Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US. Video courtesy of Tripwires and Triggers. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/KtONTzfP85 — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) March 11, 2021

“Hola,” a man on the U.S. side can be heard saying to a masked human smuggler wearing camouflaged clothing. The smuggler replies “good afternoon” and the two exchange pleasantries as the migrants climb off the raft.

Once the migrants gets off the raft, the smuggler yells back “Right now we will bring the rest.”

The video comes at a time when migrants seeking entry into the U.S. has spiked under the popular belief that President Joe Biden will grant passage or some form of legal status. This week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed the Biden Administration for enabling drug to exploit women and children from Central America.

“The cartels are quite literally being enriched,” Abbott stated. “The Biden Administration is helping cartels make more money.”

