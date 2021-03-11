https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/welcome-to-the-george-floyd-autonomous-zone/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
George Floyd Autonomous Zone where police aren’t allowed
MINNEAPOLIS — City leaders say they’ll reopen a barricaded intersection known as George Floyd Square after the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. But the Marxists who serve as unofficial leaders and organizers of the area have issued 24 demands before they’ll step aside, even calling for a recall of the county prosecutor.
The memorial, now called an autonomous zone, was set up by protesters and supporters at the now-vacant Speedway station. It’s very tense near the memorial and a militant-style group has closed off several blocks with barricades.
They don’t allow the police inside. There have been at least 20 murders since last summer.
“The situation at the memorial, from what I understand, is its kind of volatile. People that want to go and support doesn’t feel a sense of inclusion. There is more of a like militant type atmosphere over and a sense of fear.”
Continue reading (there’s much more)…
The George Floyd memorial is an “autonomous zone” with several blocks controlled by activists. Police don’t even go in. We tried to respectfully get video-but left after two people confronted us near the barricades.
Later learned many protestors don’t even feel comfortable there. pic.twitter.com/5w32fxQ0hR
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2021