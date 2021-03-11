https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/welcome-to-the-george-floyd-autonomous-zone/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







George Floyd Autonomous Zone where police aren’t allowed

MINNEAPOLIS — City leaders say they’ll reopen a barricaded intersection known as George Floyd Square after the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. But the Marxists who serve as unofficial leaders and organizers of the area have issued 24 demands before they’ll step aside, even calling for a recall of the county prosecutor.

The memorial, now called an autonomous zone, was set up by protesters and supporters at the now-vacant Speedway station. It’s very tense near the memorial and a militant-style group has closed off several blocks with barricades.

They don’t allow the police inside. There have been at least 20 murders since last summer.

“The situation at the memorial, from what I understand, is its kind of volatile. People that want to go and support doesn’t feel a sense of inclusion. There is more of a like militant type atmosphere over and a sense of fear.”

Continue reading (there’s much more)…