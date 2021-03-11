https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/11/why-do-you-want-women-defenseless-aaron-rupar-mansplaining-gun-rights-to-domestic-abuse-victims-does-not-go-well-for-him-like-at-all/

We get it, Aaron Rupar doesn’t like guns that go pew pew pew, and he won’t hesitate to crap on any sort of sentiment defending the gun rights of Americans in general BUT he probably should have just STFU about what Rep. Massie said regarding domestic abuse and background checks.

But he didn’t.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R) argues against a gun background check bill by telling a hypothetical story about a victim of an abusive relationship who urgently needs a gun or they “won’t make it through the night.” Seems like that person should call the police. pic.twitter.com/e7483UOFZd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2021

Must be nice to be so privileged and have no idea of what it’s like to live with violence in your home. He has said some dumb stuff but this is pretty bad. By the time someone in a domestic violence situation is calling the police (and usually it’s a woman), it’s too late.

They need help in seconds, and the police are minutes away.

Do you know how long it takes for police to respond? Obviously not. No one should have to count on the police to protect themselves in these types of situations. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 11, 2021

And didn’t Rupar want the police defunded?

Average police response in metro areas? 15 minutes. Sometimes longer. Nothing bad can happen in 15 minutes, right? Good talk. — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) March 11, 2021

Yeah, just call the cops.

What a toad.

ICYMI 🚨 House Democrats REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) March 11, 2021

Ask Carol Browne. Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/nBTz9nrnm8 — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 11, 2021

Too many stories like this.

Police only show up to take a report and take crime scene photos. You obviously have never been the victim of a home invasion robbery before have you? pic.twitter.com/aR0JVnGDqd — Not A. Cat, Esq.🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) March 11, 2021

Rupar’s goal and function is to be a click-baiting instigator. He consistently finds the most moronic take on any current issue and tries to see how much stink he can generate. He thinks he’s a journalist, lol. — Ben E. Park, Neanderthal ex-pat. (@barry_pike) March 11, 2021

Welp, then he’s doing his job.

Check this out:

Okay, MAN. Let me tell you my story. Because that was me. And I called the police. And the police in my area had a response time of FORTY FIVE MINUTES. Imagine how much damage a man who outweighs a woman by about 100 lbs can do in 3/4 of an hour? — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) March 11, 2021

45 minutes.

Wow.

So the cops get there (eventually) after I’d run away, and said they’d ‘talk to’ the man….and they let him go because they didn’t feel like he was an immediate threat, as long as I stayed away. From my own home. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) March 11, 2021

But sure, call the cops.

Just because your gender and sexuality protect you from knowing this type of violence exists does not make it a joke. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) March 11, 2021

Not a great look, Rupar.

How long will it take the cops to get to her place? Boom, she’s dead. Now if she were armed… — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) March 11, 2021

When seconds count, the police are minutes away Aaron. Why do you care more for criminals than their victims? Why do you want women defenseless? — Dave – Mechanic for Pinochet’s Helicopter Rides (@DaveWenke) March 11, 2021

You and your followers are morons. I’m not entirely on board with his hypothetical but there is already a requirement for background checks on every gun purchase. Many of them are completed immediately. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) March 11, 2021

I thought we were defunding the police and installing listening buddies. — Neanderthal Steve (@estbom) March 11, 2021

You should probably do a little research into DV and the numbers of victims using firearms to safeguard themselves — Scott “Damnatio Memoriae Democraticae” (@ScottC20012) March 11, 2021

The cops you want defunded? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 11, 2021

Yea call the police. Sure. Maybe they can call the morgue on their way in — Alan Malki, M.D. (@_amalki) March 11, 2021

Gun rights are women’s rights. — Subject 75634 (@hellcat_lady) March 11, 2021

Hell yeah they are.

