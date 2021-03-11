https://noqreport.com/2021/03/11/why-is-3-75-billion-in-covid-relief-money-going-to-the-bill-gates-organization-that-fights-aids-tuberculosis-and-malaria/

It isn’t news that billionaire non-doctor Bill Gates is deeply embedded in the entire Covid-19 fiasco. He has been one of the unofficial leaders of the lockdown movement, the biggest proponent of vaccines, and an advocate for a full-blown globalist attitude towards the pandemic. He has friends in high places, including the Chinese Communist Party, the World Health Organization, and Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum.

Apparently, he also has some great friends on Capitol Hill and in the White House as an organization he helped found and fund, the “Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria,” is getting a huge chunk of money handed over to them through the Covid relief bill.

$3.75 billion has been allocated to the fund that has absolutely nothing to do with Covid-19 or relief for Americans in dire need of assistance. And while all three of the diseases the organization focuses on are likely more worthy of medical attention than a disease with over a 99.97% recovery rate, it’s appalling that it would get snuck into a Covid-specific bill on page 613.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. There is so much pork in this massive bill that what’s a few billion here and there going to whatever pet project our “representatives” on Capitol Hill want to prop up? Gates himself was likely involved in the move. As a hands-on director of all things associated with money, he likely made a plea to his cronies, telling them fundraising has been curtailed as a result of Covid-19. He likely also promised that their infrastructure could be used to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible. It’s his way of killing as many birds with as few stones as possible. According to Big League Politics;

Bill Gates’ Global AIDS Fund Provided With $3.5 Billion in Coronavirus Stimulus Package – Richard Morehead at Big League Politics

The coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate last week includes a provision to provide a $3.5 billion giveaway to Bill Gates’ Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The $3.5 billion is tucked away onto page 613 of the American Rescue Plan.

The more we learn about the debacle that government’s handling of Covid-19 has become, the more angry we should be as taxpayers. In the long-term it will be us, not our “representatives” on Capitol Hill, who will pay back this money in the form of taxes, sweat, and tears. In some cases, we may end up having to pay with blood. But this is allegedly what the people wanted when we elected authoritarians to “represent” us, so we have only ourselves to blame.

In the latest episode of Non-Compliant America, JD breaks it all down and gets a little heated over the insult that this and other aspects of the relief bill represent.

The only reason they can get away with garbage like this is because too few Americans are paying attention, and too few of those who are paying attention are willing to take action. It’s time to hold our “representatives” accountable.

