In a national address this week, President Joe Biden suggested that, if enough Americans are injected with the COVID-19 vaccine over the next few months, by July 4 of this year “small groups will be able to get together” and celebrate Independence Day.

Public health experts have for the past year been urging Americans to avoid contact with nearly everyone outside one’s household until officials deem it safe to congregate in groups again.

Will you follow those directives or make the judgment yourself? Here’s your chance to weigh in on it.

