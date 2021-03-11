https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/11/youll-be-freer-than-ever-john-hayward-takes-the-woke-left-apart-in-merciless-thread-on-the-great-reset-model-of-democracy/

We hear a lot about ‘The Great Reset’ and what the ‘woke Left’ has been doing for the past several years to get us to this place. And as we watch Biden sign more Executive Orders than the number of days he’s been in office it’s becoming abundantly clear …

This country is in trouble.

John Hayward wrote the perfect, merciless, and yet terrifying thread on the subject; as usual, it’s long but so worth your time and effort to read.

Take a gander.

A strong, central, and GIANT State.

You ain’t seen nothing’ yet.

If you don’t trust us to censor your speech you’re paranoid!

Sound familiar?

Keep going.

Yeah … we’ll pass on Democracy 2.0. Thanks but no thanks.

Terrifying.

This editor would not be a good citizen in this scenario.

FREER THAN EVER!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The fourth branch of the government, the media.

Cue the claims the parties magically switched places.

Think about the number of governors and mayors who have been caught breaking their own COVID regulations.

Hooooooboy.

This is damn terrifying.

Unity.

Right.

***

