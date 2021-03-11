https://www.corbettreport.com/youtube-banned-these-videos-here-they-are/

As you may or may not know, I’m in the middle of a two-week suspension on YouTube where I’m not able to post to my main YouTube channel. If you neither knew nor cared about that fact because you’re getting my new content from the website directly or via my RSS feeds or following me on an alternative social media platform, then congratulations! You’re winning.

But in case you do care (or if you just need a handy-dandy link to send someone who’s wondering where Corbett has disappeared to), here’s a reverse chronological list of all the videos that YouTube has banned, along with the links for you to watch them on an alternative platform.

Boston Dynamic’s Spot Goes on a Rampage – #NewWorldNextWeek

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds or Download the mp4

This week on the New World Next Week: schools roll out COVID passes; Mexico says no to glyphosate; and the music industry starts tokenizing albums.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

The Future of Vaccines

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds or Download the mp4

If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet. This is a study of The Future of Vaccines.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

COVID Criminals Accused of Crimes Against Humanity – #NewWorldNextWeek

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds or Download the mp4

This week on the New World Next Week: the COVID pushback gathers steam; the OPCW forfeits all credibility; and women can destroy the planet, too!

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Meet Bill Gates

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Minds or Download the mp4

There can be no doubt that Bill Gates has worn many hats on his remarkable journey from his early life as the privileged son of a Seattle-area power couple to his current status as one of the richest and most influential people on the planet. But, as we have seen in our exploration of Gates’ rise as unelected global health czar and population control advocate, the question of who Bill Gates really is is no mere philosophical pursuit. Today we will attempt to answer that question as we examine the motives, the ideology, and the connections of this man who has been so instrumental in shaping the post-coronavirus world.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Pandemic!

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds or Download the mp4

Be afraid, citizens! Be very afraid! The WHO is back in town, warning of a new potential pandemic threat. If that fact brings to mind flashbacks of the 2009 swine flu pandemic hype then you’ve been paying attention. Tonight on the program James breaks down the constant low-level conditioning to accept the next big pandemic scare, where that pandemic is likely to come from, and what might happen in its wake.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Requiem for the Suicided: Danny Casolaro

Watch on BitChute or Download the mp4

Danny Casolaro was a freelance journalist who told his friends and family that he was close to cracking a story he called The Octopus, which he referred to as the political conspiracy of the century. In August of 1991 he packed his notes and headed to West Virginia to conduct some final interviews for his forthcoming book. On August 10, 1991, he was found dead in his hotel room. The death was immediately ruled a suicide. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we go in search of the story behind the story of the mysterious death of Danny Casolaro.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

