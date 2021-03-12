http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O8HTWFWak8w/

The majority of House Democrats from New York called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation Friday morning amid impeachment threats over sexual harassment allegations. The members notably include House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Jamal Bowman (D-NY).

The delegation of 11 includes:

House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler

House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Jamal Bowman

Rep. Mondaire Jones

Rep. Grace Meng

Rep. Yvette Clark

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Rep. Nydia Velasquez

Rep. Anthony Delgado

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman released a joint press release, stating, “We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature.”

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Jerrold Nadler’s statement also said Andrew Cuomo’s “accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed,” adding, “the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgment about his liability for any alleged criminal act.”

Read my statement calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/JyZntu9HJS — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 12, 2021 The calls for resignation come as New York Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (D), the state’s longest-serving assemblyman, also called for Cuomo to resign amid accusations of sexual misconduct and the Cuomo administration’s alleged coronavirus nursing home cover-up. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) additionally joined the voices on Thursday, calling for Cuomo to step down, noting to reporters the governor “can no longer serve” in his role. Andrew Cuomo has declared his innocence in all instances. “I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say. But that’s the truth,” he said last week. Breitbart News reported on March 8 that New York State Attorney General Letitia James named two investigators to lead an “independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the governor. Letitia James announcement reads: Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve. James’s investigation comes as New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to launch an impeachment investigation into Cuomo.

