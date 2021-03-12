https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/2000-come-christ-evangelistic-festival-florida/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Evangelist Luis Palau’s son preached a sermon at the Space Coast CityFest, an evangelistic festival held by Palau’s family, that reportedly resulted in 2000+ people giving their lives to Christ.

Last week, the family told the world that Luis Palau’s health was failing, but decided to host the festival anyway to show that the work to spread the gospel doesn’t end because an evangelist cannot be as mobile as he used to be, CBN News reports.

Space Coast CityFest included music from multiple popular Christian artists. Some of the artists, according to CBN News, were: Mac Powell, Mandisa, Social Club Misfits, Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, and Andy Mineo. Additionally, illusionist John Michael Hilton also performed.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

