Sixty-two percent of Americans think that unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed to travel on airplanes, according to a new Reuters poll.

The poll also found that 55 percent of Americans think unvaccinated people shouldn’t be able to work out in public gyms, go to a movie theater, or go to a concert.

Reuters polled 1,005 people on Monday and Tuesday. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they were “very interested” in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and 27 percent said they were not interested in getting it.

As of Friday, 18 percent of Americans received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and President BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden’s first foreign visit at White House MORE has said all adults will be able to receive a vaccine by May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week it was not changing its travel recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The CDC still recommends that all Americans still shouldn’t travel.

The airline industry in response stressed its efforts to prevent coronavirus transmission aboard aircraft and its confidence that its approach is safe. Biden early in his term made mask wearing during air travel a federal mandate, rather than a requirement from U.S. airlines.

