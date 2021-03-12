https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/65-year-old-oath-keeper-thomas-caldwell-released-bond-due-deteriorating-health/

Alleged Oath Keeper Commander Thomas Caldwell who helped organize the organization’s presence at the US Capitol on January 6th will finally be released from prison.

Caldwell entered the US Capitol on January 6th and has since his arrest been held in prison. He will be released due to health concerns.

One of the charges against Caldwell is that he communicated with fellow Oath Keepers about their travel plans to the US Capitol.

We truly are living in a totalitarian state today.

WUSA9 reported:

A Virginia man alleged to have helped organize the Oath Keeper presence at the Capitol riot in January will be released from federal custody due to his deteriorating health, a judge ruled Friday. Thomas Caldwell, who other militia members call “Commander Tom,” according to the FBI, was ordered released on bond Friday due to health concerns and the government’s failure to provide “direct evidence” that he entered the Capitol Building with other Oath Keepers. Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, was taken into custody in January on charges of conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building. He is one of at least nine alleged members of the Oath Keepers now indicted in a growing conspiracy case connected to the Capitol riot. The FBI has said it obtained communications showing Caldwell coordinating with co-defendant Jessica Watkins and others to plan Oath Keeper travel to D.C. before January 6 and presence at the Capitol on the day of the “Stop the Steal” rally.

