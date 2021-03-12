https://thelibertyloft.com/a-generation-conditioned-to-give-up-their-freedom/

Charlotte, NC — As I scrolled through some news articles on Thursday, one particular article caught my attention. CNN ran the article and it was talking about a new generation that is being referred to as Gen C or Generation COVID. The concept is that the global pandemic which has struck our world is creating changes among a generation of kids that are growing and developing through all the craziness.

Throughout the article, several examples were shared of how this pandemic is affecting this ‘Gen C’ in ways that others may have not experienced in the past. It spoke of canceled birthday parties, the inability to see family, and more. Images filled the page showing kids that were in masks, in contact with other people behind glass doors, and images of a child where the parent was creating a TikTok video explaining how the child had yet to know what a playdate was really about.

As I sat and read through the article and saw the images, there were two things that came into my mind vividly. The first was the statement that we continue to hear from the Left that our world has changed forever. The idea continues to be shared that our world will never be the same post-COVID as it was before COVID. Mainstream media says that work is changed forever, as some may never return to regular offices or even return to their jobs.

Others say that school has been changed forever. Some have suggested children may never return to the classroom fully, but rather with a hybrid model that includes at-home learning. Even the Left’s anointed expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has indicated that he believes we can get back to “normal” but what is that normal? They have planted the seed in everyone’s mind so that many across our society is already using the language and saying similar things.

Now that they have the idea in everyone’s mind that things may never be the same, everyone will be more accepting of what their ultimate goal is. That’s not to push us into universal income or housing necessarily. Those are part of the plan, but it’s not the ultimate plan. The ultimate plan is that Democrats across the country realized they needed to take the indoctrination of young people a step further than simple “socialism.”

For this exercise, they went directly after American freedom through public health. They convinced Americans that they must give up their rights to free enterprise, religion, speech, and more amid this “health crisis.” They convinced them they were safer at home, relying on government intervention. They convinced them that they were better off relying on the government for income, food, housing, and more. They have worked to convince Americans that the government must be trusted and that anyone who is not focused on their health is spreading disinformation and cannot be trusted.

Enter Gen C, a generation that may never know American freedom. These children have witnessed Americans that willingly gave up their freedom for a bit of personal security. They have heard the stories about how a former President and his supporters were crazy to say that lockdowns, mandatory orders, and more were unconstitutional. They have heard that if someone is not interested in your personal health and willing to sacrifice for your comfort, they are not religious, concerned, or perhaps they deserve to be silenced and cut off from society.

We have a generation that is coming up that has been conditioned by the Left that government intervention is the best. They are convinced that “experts” always have the best ideas and that you simply should not think for yourself. They are convinced that they should willingly give up their freedom, for a little comfort.

This brings me to the second thing that comes to my mind. Back in 1967, there were words to a speech that were given that ring ever true today. On January 5, a governor stood and said these words:

Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.

As he gave the speech, Ronald Reagan was imploring his state to continue the fight for freedom. He was encouraging his generation to continue pressing for freedoms in order to secure them for future generations. I wonder how surprised he would be to see just how close we are to losing those freedoms he loved so dearly?

He said freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. Meet Gen C, the generation that the Left has conditioned to willingly give up their freedoms believing it to be normal. Now, it’s our generation’s time to stand up and fight for freedom before it is lost. Because if we continue down this same path, our future generations will never know freedom again.

