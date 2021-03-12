https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/12/a-household-name-in-all-four-corners-of-the-world-australia/
TODD: Jason in Kensington, Maryland, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program. Todd Herman, your guide host. Hi, Jason. Welcome.
CALLER: G’day, Todd. How you doing, mate?
TODD: Doing great.
CALLER: Yeah, my first experience of Rush was back in the early nineties just before I actually moved here. I’d been to the States a couple times before that. But I heard some news in Australia about “a controversial radio speaker” —
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: — and I always sort of tuned in to that because I figured anybody who went against the mainstream media was probably tellin’ some sort of a truth and I kind of tuned in a bit.
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: So, anyway, I kind of tuned in, and I thought, “Well, you know, obviously the news hates these people because they’ve actually got some common sense and sort of logic involved in their talk,” and I sort of followed him since. Of course, since moving here in ’92, I tuned into him and I always get the impression with mainstreamers that when they start talking in cliches, they’re basically trying to sell you a whole bunch of bloody junk.
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: And, you know, we were looking at Joe Biden talk last night, I mean, he just… They just talk to you differently. They talk —
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: When Trump talking, he talked to you whereas this guy talks at you, and it’s obviously quite obvious that this guy’s got a few kangaroos loose in the top paddock.
TODD: Ha! Ha! Ha!
CALLER: You know, so —
TODD: I love that. Wait, wait. We’re short on time, but I need you to repeat that for my own brain. You said he has a few kangaroos what…?
CALLER: He has a few kangaroos loose in the top paddock.
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: That’s a pretty common Australian saying for (crosstalk).
TODD: I love it. I love it. I wish we could spend more time together the clock is up against it.
CALLER: That’s all right.
TODD: Let me just ask you one question. Was Rush known by one name in Australia? If you said “Rush,” would people know? If you said, “Radio host Rush,” everybody knew right?
CALLER: Yeah. Yeah.
TODD: Yeah, right.
CALLER: Anyone who wanted to tune in on him, yeah, they did.
TODD: I love it.
CALLER: But thanks for having me on, mate.
TODD: My pleasure. Good day. Good day. Thank you very much, Jason, for that.