http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lD402Ds6FUo/

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans seeking to give former President Donald Trump some credit for the coronavirus vaccines is “whiny and petty.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So Trump is tooting his own horn, saying that he deserves the credit for the vaccines. So why wouldn’t he admit that he got one back in January then? He sort of did it on the sly. He also didn’t appear in the new PSA of ex-presidents getting vaccinated. So, Sara, I’ll start with you. What do you think that’s all about?”

Haines said, “Well, there’s so many things right now. First of all, that speech last night was why unity matters. It’s why leadership from the top down matters. It’s why taking this virus seriously —if this had been the leadership when this pandemic hit the country, the numbers wouldn’t look like what they do now. We absolutely know that. I feel like the fact that Trump and some other leading GOP are asking for credit for Trump, any president in office during a pandemic would have asked pharmaceutical companies to warp speed. That’s just how you handle it. It’s kind of like taking credit for the economy after Obama’s administration saying, ‘See, I did that.’ That’s not what this is about. They also, you know, from the time of the election to January 20th, there was no handoff of power. There was no communication. There was no access to the COVID doctors. It was literally, like, icing out America. We didn’t hear from them about the pandemic, icing out the new administration, and now they’re, like, ‘Hey, but by the way, we had this vaccine.’ I just find it so whiny and petty.”

She added, “It’s like watching the house engulfed in flames finally calling 911, being, like, ‘We called the fire department. Here’s a hose.’ This is a dumb conversation. It’s kind of like the stimulus bill. We heard Jen Psaki say when asked by the press why Joe Biden wasn’t putting his name on these checks. She said they can get them out faster if you don’t put the name on it. If you look back at when Nancy Pelosi visited our show, and she said, Donald Trump just wanted his name on the checks. It feels like a misdirection of priority right now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

