Gov. DeSantis is the one who deserved an Emmy and a book deal for his COVID response, which you know drives these media types crazy. So anytime they can find a way to trash Florida’s governor they try …

And they fail.

Take for example using a tweet from an account with 35 followers and a bunch of letters after its name seriously enough to retweet.

We told you this was embarrassing.

AG’s thread is perfect:

They just can’t stand that DeSantis did it right because if he did that means their favorites, Whitmer, Northam, Cuomo (yikes), and Newsom did it really really wrong. Which makes them wrong.

But we digress.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, no.

Talk about inequity.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, that super-secret troll account has all of the super-secret data. MWAHAHAHAHAHA.

Parker Molloy, George Conway, Brian Beutler, Molly Jong-Fast …

Unfortunately, Chris Hayes deleted his RT before AG could grab it but that he would retweet something from an obvious troll account just because it might make DeSantis look bad says a lot about him, and ain’t none of it good.

***

