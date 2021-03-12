https://www.theblaze.com/news/amazon-amazon-bans-books-transgenderism-mental-illness

Amazon will no longer sell books that suggest transgenderism and other sexual identities or orientations may posssibly indicate mental illness.

What are the details?

The company

announced the move in response to Republican lawmakers’ requests for more information as to why the online marketplace yanked the sale of Ryan T. Anderson’s 2018 book, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement.”

The book, which previously sat on the retailer’s bestsellers list, can no longer be purchased on the site — even through third-party sellers.

It seems fair to note that Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” is available to purchase directly through Amazon (with free two-day delivery if you’re a Prime member!) as well as from third-party sellers.

In a letter sent to Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio (Fla.), Mike Lee (Utah), and Mike Braun (Ind.), the company said, “As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable.”

“Amazon works hard to ensure customers have a great shopping experience, and access to the widest and most diverse cross-section of written and spoken word in retail today,” the letter continued. “We reserve the right not to sell certain content. All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, as do we.”

The letter added, “As to your specific question about ‘When Harry Became Sally,’ we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”

What else?

In a statement on the move, author Anderson

tweeted, “Amazon has finally responded. Everyone agrees that gender dysphoria is a serious condition that causes great suffering. There is a debate, however, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, about how best to treat patients who experience gender dysphoria.”

“Gender dysphoria,” Anderson

explained, “is listed in the APA’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which Amazon sells. So the real deciding factor seems to be whether you endorse hormones and surgery as the proper treatment or counseling. Amazon appears to have never read my book, but relied on hit pieces. As I pointed out before: ‘Please quote the passage where I ‘call them mentally ill.’ You can’t quote that passage because it doesn’t exist.”

What else?

According to the Wall Street Journal’s Jeffrey Trachtenberg, the company’s decision comes as “the nation’s largest tech platforms are under increased scrutiny regarding the decisions they make over which content is acceptable.”

“The senators, in their letter dated Feb. 24, characterized Amazon’s decision to remove the book as a signal ‘to conservative Americans that their views are not welcome on its platforms,'” Trachtenberg wrote.

