The latest announcement from one of the dictionary sources has come out and, frankly, we are less than impressed. Usually, these new additions carry one of two types of content — new terms invented in the tech/social media age, or newly created phrases born out of the wokeness era. (We still are unsure what ‘cisnormative’ means, and frankly we do not care.)

These newest entries come from Dictionary.com, and while some of the words are from those categories — hello ”sponcon”, welcome ”BIPOC” — there are other troubling entries. They seem to be catering not to an evolving language with these, but to a gentry becoming too lazy to learn.

🚨 New word alert! 🚨 “finna,” a phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of “fixing to,” is one of the 600 words we just added to https://t.co/OeJELgy3YL. https://t.co/RETqlpAChj — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 12, 2021

Seriously? You must be acting jocular. And it gets worse.

🚨 New word alert! 🚨 “supposably,” which is an adverb meaning “as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed,” is one of the 600 words we just added to https://t.co/OeJELgPEQj. https://t.co/PZutE6xbqD — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 12, 2021

Well, this is just onerous. This is not a new definition, it is the acceptance of a misspelling. To see the ignorance at play ask yourself, what would be the etymology of this word? It is the root form of Ignorant, derived from kindergarten slur.

Instead of teaching the proper linguistic rules for people, we will change those rules to make things easier.

It feels like somebody was rudely corrected on their pronounciation then held a grudge for years then joined https://t.co/kCNknBMxx1 so they could get their revenge. — Paul Isakson (@paulytamale) March 12, 2021

Suddenly this inclusion becomes lucid.

Hell no. Or just throw in “edumacation” and “saxamaphone” and get it over with. — Block Me Amadeus (@WolfGangOfFour) March 12, 2021

You did this irregardless of the definitism of the wordiness. This unintelligenting of our languagiosity is troublitive. https://t.co/ilUBtZoHro — Brad Slager- Tavernus Bourbonicus Neanderthal (@MartiniShark) March 12, 2021

New word for your consideration: “Dictionarydotcom”. It’s a verb, meaning “A critical mass of semiliterates getting their lazy spelling errors accepted as correct”. — Mitch “The Wałęsa Project” Berg, BA (@mitchpberg) March 12, 2021

Hmmmmm, interesting – but we have doubts that this one would stick.

“Accepted common usage,” is to Word Nazis, what Russian winters were to ACTUAL Nazis. — See Sherman? RUN! (@cshermanrun) March 12, 2021

This guy needs to look up ”Godwin”.

people getting big mad at dictionary dot com then learning that “words” are literally just random constructs that we assign meaning to pic.twitter.com/KxgDUmG7RL — Lisa fav bot 🌹 (@attorney_troy) March 12, 2021

Okay, galaxy brain — next you’ll tell us time is just an arbitrary invention of man as well.

I’m looking forward to your recognition of this new word: liberry – that large building where they keep all of those books; not sure why the word ‘book’ isn’t a part of this word though. — Howard Roark (@shortwave8669) March 12, 2021

It is enough to make one depressed. Time to shut the computer and get some comfort food. A nice huge plate of Pasketti and meatballs will do the trick.

