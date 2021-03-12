https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/12/announcer-at-girls-high-school-basketball-game-in-okla-blames-type-1-diabetes-for-his-use-of-the-n-word-caught-on-a-hot-mic/

Matt Rowan, an announcer for and owner of a live-streaming platform that broadcasts high school sports in Oklahoma, is under fire after he called members of the Normal High School girls basketball team “f*cking n*ggers” after they knelt during the national anthem:

Rowan later released a statement blaming a “sugar spike” from his Type 1 diabetes.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” he said:

Does Type 1 diabetes also cause one to lie? Because he denied that he was the one who used the slur when first asked about it:

Needless to say, the Norman Public School district will no longer use Rowan’s services:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...