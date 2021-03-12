https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/12/announcer-at-girls-high-school-basketball-game-in-okla-blames-type-1-diabetes-for-his-use-of-the-n-word-caught-on-a-hot-mic/

Matt Rowan, an announcer for and owner of a live-streaming platform that broadcasts high school sports in Oklahoma, is under fire after he called members of the Normal High School girls basketball team “f*cking n*ggers” after they knelt during the national anthem:

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! “F****** N******” is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

Rowan later released a statement blaming a “sugar spike” from his Type 1 diabetes.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” he said:

……..in the statement, Matt Rowan blames his racist comments and use of the n-word on type 1 diabetes. HE BLAMED RACISM ON HIS SUGAR SPIKE. pic.twitter.com/g8LzRjTiQX — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 12, 2021

Does Type 1 diabetes also cause one to lie? Because he denied that he was the one who used the slur when first asked about it:

After first saying it wasn’t him, the announcer has been identified as Matt Rowan. In his statement, Rowan blamed his comments on having Type 1 diabetes.https://t.co/rfiahqyaiw pic.twitter.com/Nvpm1ImVEH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2021

Needless to say, the Norman Public School district will no longer use Rowan’s services:

Norman Public Schools said it will no longer rely on the network to broadcast its games and that it supports its student-athletes’ freedom of expression. https://t.co/p65tzLYAmK — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2021

