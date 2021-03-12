https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/12/another-brilliant-limbaugh-invention-the-official-obama-criticizer/
TODD: Back in the day, if you so much as criticized Barack Obama, it was racism. I remember when this report came out that he liked the White House really warm and it was at a time when he had said (impression), “You can’t have your house at 70 degrees all the time and think the rest of the world’s okay with it,” and I said something on social media when I was at the RNC. I said, “Oh, well, he gets to keep the White House at 78 degrees.”
That was racism. You couldn’t criticize him. Well, we all remember that, right? I mean, a rodeo clown got banned from the rodeo business for wearing an Obama mask. Rush… Rush used a technique called malicious compliance to beat the mockingbird media at the silly race-baiting game, and he got some help from a man the New York Times (chuckling) recently says does not exist.
RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, I had a conversation with a friend Wednesday afternoon after the program, and he said, “How are you going to handle this? You know, nobody’s criticizing Obama. How are you going to do this? How are you going to handle criticizing the first black American to run for president?” I said, “I’m gonna do it the way I always do it. First, at the top of the list, I’m gonna do it fearlessly. I’m not gonna bow to political correctness.
“I’m gonna do it with humor. I’m gonna focus on the issues. I’m gonna react to what he says. It’s simple. Do it just like if it were any other case, a man, right? He’s a liberal. How do I criticize liberals? I criticize them.” But I have devised, ladies and gentlemen, an even more creative way of criticizing Obama. I have just this morning named a new position here on the staff that is the “Official Obama Criticizer.”
The EIB Network now has an “Official Obama Criticizer.” He is Bo Snerdley, and we are going to illustrate the first sort of… You might call this a pilot. But I think it’s gonna work and we will do this, as warranted, when Obama needs to be criticized, our official credit criticizer, Bo Snerdley, will do so, and we’ve got something really here to criticize. If you watched the debate last night, Obama came out with something that’s unbelievable, just unbelievable. This is what he said.
OBAMA: Heard from a Army captain who was the head of a rifle platoon, supposed to have 39 men in a rifle platoon, ended up being sent to amphibian with 24 because 15 of soldiers had been sent to Iraq, and as a consequence they didn’t have enough ammunition, they didn’t have enough Humvees, they were actually capturing Taliban weapons because it was easier to get Taliban weapons than it was for them to get properly equipped by our current Commander-in-Chief. Now, that’s a consequence of bad judgment, and, you know, the question is, on the critical issues that we face right now, who’s going to show the judgment to lead?
RUSH: All right. I now turn the program over to our “Official Obama Criticizer,” Bo Snerdley.
SNERDLEY: This is Bo Snerdley, African-American in good standing and certified black enough to criticize Obama guy. Mr. Obama, the claims you raise are quite serious. The allegations are so incredulous, that, quite frankly, they are difficult to believe, and I want to believe. I want to hope for change. So, with all due respect, Senator Obama, I demand you prove it. Tell America the name of the military official you spoke with and allow an independent investigation to verify these serious allegations you raise. On behalf of our EIB brothers and sisters in the hood, we’re asking you, Mr. Obama, what’s up with that, yo? You got proof? On behalf of our Hispanic brothers and sisters, we’re asking, Se?or Obama, es verdad? Okay, that’s it, Mr. Limbaugh, finally somebody might be able to make Jimmy Carter look competent.
RUSH: Thank you, Mr. Snerdley. Bo Snerdley, the “Official Criticizer of Barack Obama” as we continue with Open Line Friday. It is an unbelievable claim here, that it’s easier to get Taliban weapons and it’s easier to get Taliban ammunition than it is our own because the Commander-in-Chief has not got the troops properly equipped? Mr. Snerdley is right. I would like to echo Mr. Snerdley’s criticism on this program. Prove this. This is a run around — where’s somebody demanding proof, where’s somebody demanding the name of the military official that Senator Obama spoke to? This just can’t slide, folks.
TODD: So we may need to have someone in cognitive decline to criticize Joe Biden. And when Kamala Harris takes over, we’ll line that up, because this is the way the game is played. Rush proved how you get around the media’s silly game.