Federal reinforcements have arrived.
Antifa has been pushed back across the street
Things are pretty tense right now to say the least pic.twitter.com/zuLbuWqGR3
— 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 11, 2021
Federal officers retreat inside during the #antifa attack on the Portland federal courthouse. One of the militants smashed up the glass on the building. The protective barrier that had been erected since last year was only just removed. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NAsCSi0ShH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021