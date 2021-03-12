https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/aoc-demands-cuomo-resignation/

“After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign,” tweeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday morning.

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

The National Pulse reported the nursing home situation as a “recipe for disaster” back in May 2020.

“This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts,” Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to weigh into the fact that President Biden is locking migrant children in detention facilities for law-breaking amounts of time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

