https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/aoc-nadler-call-n-y-gov-andrew-cuomo-resign/

Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a joint statement that also mentioned Cuomo’s deadly COVID nursing home scandal.

File screen image.

Nadler’s statement:

Chairman Nadler Calls for Governor Cuomo’s Resignation Washington, March 12, 2021

Washington, D.C. —Today, Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) issued the following statement:

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support. The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point. TRENDING: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address “Governor Cuomo is guaranteed due process under law. Although his accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed, the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgment about his liability for any alleged criminal act. But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in criminal charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership. The question before us is squarely a political judgment. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman statement:

This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts. Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature. As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.

AOC tweeted additional comment on Cuomo, “After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign.”

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Update: Several New York Democrat Congressmen have joined the call for Cuomo to resign:

Over the past several months, it has become clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to continue leading our state. For the good of New York and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign. My full statement below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vCZSQCn9YF — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 12, 2021

It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 12, 2021

See my statement below on Governor Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/eNkDlIFlMP — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

