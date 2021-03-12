https://clashdaily.com/2021/03/are-you-bold-believer-or-a-christian-coward/

Follow Doug on Parler @TheGilesWay.

Has anyone sold you the lie that courage is a personality trait that some folks have and others don’t?

It’s time we all took that old myth out to the woodshed to give it the beating it so richly deserves.

It’s not just some abstract question of personality — it’s a MORAL question. A question of good and evil.

Is that coming just a little too close to home, Dinky? Just wait until we REALLY dig into the good stuff that will ‘comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable’.

Buckle up. This isn’t your typical Sunday School ‘everyone is awesome’ message. This one will knock the slack out of your line, and challenge serious believers to redouble their commitment to the things that matter.

As for everyone else? There’s a stark scriptural reminder of exactly how high the stakes are.

Doug mentioned those 20+ trips to Africa of his… here’s some of the artwork that came from his many encounters with Nature in the Raw.

We think you’ll agree that it fit with the theme of today’s show.

If it’ll look good on the walls of your home or your office, you’re in luck. Follow the links for details on what kinds of prints and originals are available for your favorite piece.

And don’t forget to browse his gallery while you’re there — it’s got something for everyone.

-Epic nature.

-Great Historical figures.

-Inspiring Biblical scenes.

-And some badass images from pop culture.

Today’s art features…

Retreat Before No One

Raw Africa — Lion

Red Lion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

