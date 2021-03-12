https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/audacious-andrew-cuomo-shows-weakling-republicans-handle-cancel-culture-stand-media-mob/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at 1 PM ET after a seventh accuser stepped forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Several Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation.

Governor Cuomo told the media he will not step down.

Morgan McKay from Spectrum News asked Cuomo why he would not step down following the accusations.

Cuomo told reporters he will not step down.

Then Cuomo put on a Trumpian display.

This was a textbook display on how to defeat the cancel culture Democrats.

** Cuomo blamed “cancel culture” for the accusations and media frenzy.

** Cuomo blamed politicians!

** Cuome denied the accusations and told the media they should wait for an investigation.

** Cuomo insists he never harassed or abused anyone. “What is being alleged simply did not happen.”

** Cuomo begged for sympathy saying he had to deal with Donald Trump for years.

** Then Cuomo took a few questions, repeated his talking points and ended the presser.

Weakling Republicans could learn a few tricks from this New York politician.

