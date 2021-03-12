https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-attacks-wealthy-hardworking-americans-says-time-build-economy-grows-bottom-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Friday mumbled through a 20 minute speech from the Rose Garden on the American Rescue Plan.

The nearly $2 trillion Covid relief bill Joe Biden signed into law this week has nothing to do with Covid.

Joe Biden on Friday falsely claimed that the $1400 stimulus payments are “what he promised.”

Then he attacked wealthy, hardworking Americans.

“We don’t have anything against wealthy people. You got out and make millions of dollars, that’s fine. I have no problem with that. But guess what? You gotta pay your fair share–you gotta pay somethin,’” said Biden.

Biden said we need to build the economy that “grows from the bottom up” as he attacked Trump’s tax cuts.

Because unemployed people, minimum wage workers and welfare recipients create jobs and cause the GDP to grow.

WATCH:

