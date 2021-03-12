https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/12/biden-obey-dr-fauci-or-youll-be-locked-down-past-july-4/

President Joe Biden threatened Americans to obey Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pandemic edicts Thursday in a prime-time address on the one-year anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdowns.

“We need everyone to get vaccinated. We need everyone to keep washing their hands. We need everyone to keep wearing the mask,” Biden said from the White House, after telling the American people if they follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s orders, they might get to spend the 4th of July holiday with their friends and neighbors. But, Biden maintained, “that doesn’t mean large events.”

BIDEN: “If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together” pic.twitter.com/j6PQwbN4qg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

No guarantees were offered for re-opening even as the president pledged every American adult would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

“Listen to Dr. Fauci,” Biden said — or else. “If we don’t stay vigilant, and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions.”

Is this a threat that they’re going to shut down our small businesses again and lock us in our homes again? “If we don’t stay vigilant, and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions…” pic.twitter.com/iIblwgLmRL — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 12, 2021

“We will issue guidance on what you can and cannot do when fully vaccinated,” Biden said.

Biden also touted the passage of the latest $1.9 trillion pandemic spending bill, signed hours earlier.

“Today I signed into law the American Rescue Plan, an historic piece of legislation that delivers immediate relief to millions of people, including $1,400 in direct rescue checks, payments,” Biden said.

While held up as the “COVID relief bill,” less than 10 percent of the legislation had to do with pandemic rescue including resources for vaccine distribution and protective equipment. Democrats used the COVID spending package to pass the greatest radical expansion of the welfare state in decades.

The bill extends unemployment benefits through the fall, the child tax credit, billions of dollars to fund small business through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) subject to undue stress from blue state lockdowns, and billions more for Obamacare subsidies. Teachers unions also reaped a high-dollar patronage reward from the Democrats they elect with $170 billion more for schools that may not open.

According to the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, between $53 and $63 billion in funds to re-open schools passed in last year’s COVID bills remain unspent.

