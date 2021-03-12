https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-speech-independence-day-reactions

President Joe Biden delivered a speech in which he outlined his plan to “get back to normal” on the one-year anniversary of the start of coronavirus lockdowns. In his first prime-time speech, Biden teased that Americans might be allowed to gather in “small groups” by the Fourth of July. The premise that Americans will need permission to gather on Independence Day was ridiculed and scoffed at by many internet commenters.

“I need every American to do their part, and that’s not hyperbole,” Biden said in the televised speech. “I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity, and to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.”

“If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the Fourth, there’s a good chance,” the president said, “you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your back yard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

“July Fourth with your loved ones is the goal, but a goal, a lot can happen,” Biden cautioned. “Conditions can change. The scientists have made clear that things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread. We’ve got work to do to ensure that everyone has confidence in the safety and effectiveness of all three vaccines.”

The official Twitter account for the POTUS wrote, “If we all do our part, then by July 4th, there’s a good chance folks will be able to gather with family and close friends to celebrate Independence Day.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team added, “By May 1st, every adult in this country will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but we all have to do our part: Get your shot and help the people you know get theirs, and by July 4th, the President says we may be able to get together with loved ones to celebrate Independence Day.”

The assertion that Americans might be allowed to gather on Independence Day, of all days, was lampooned on Twitter by many.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky proclaimed, “If you’re waiting for permission from the chief executive to celebrate Independence Day with your family, you clearly don’t grasp the concept of Independence.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio suggested, “Here’s an idea, Mr. President: Freedom.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn from Texas asked the question, “If every willing person in America is vaccinated for #COVID19 by May, as POTUS has said, why put our lives on hold till July the 4th?”

Dave Rubin, BlazeTV personality and host of “The Rubin Report,” gave advice to Americans, “A year ago it was two weeks to flatten the curve. Now it’s four months from today if you behave small groups will be able to get together to celebrate July 4th. Stop listening to these maniacs. Go lives your lives, folks.”

Sara Gonzales, the host of BlazeTV‘s “The News and Why It Matters,” pointed out, “Anyone else see the gross irony of the American government telling us if we act right they might allow us freedom on our own Independence Day?”

Political commentator Liz Wheeler noted, “Biden apparently doesn’t understand what Independence Day means. The irony of a politician telling us who were are allowed to hang out with on Independence Day is, I’m sure, lost on all liberals.”

Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz, said, “I don’t know much about political communication but ‘if you do this thing the government is instructing you to do, maybe you’ll be able to join your family and friends outdoors to celebrate a holiday about independence from oppressive governance’ strikes me as an odd approach.”

OutKick founder and host Clay Travis tweeted, “Joe Biden just said by July 4th you might be able to gather with small groups to celebrate if all goes well. Or you can go sit and watch a baseball game with 40,000 people in a sold out MLB stadium in Texas on April 5th.”

Retired U.S. Air Force colonel Rob Maness declared, “Hey @JoeBiden I will spend this July 4th however and with whomever I want to.”

Mercedes Schlapp, former White House director of strategic communications for former President Donald Trump, said, “The speechwriter should be fired. Seriously July 4th? Where have these people been? People are getting together. They are done with these arbitrary deadlines & lockdowns. We don’t need permission from the federal government to be with loved ones. Let the American people decide.”

Republican congressional candidate Catalina Lauf stated, “Biden ‘By July the 4th, you’ll get to see your family and friends if you do this…’ If you do this than you can do that. Excuse me? We live in a free Country, we can see our loved ones before July 4th, any time before and any time after.”

New York Post editor Kelly Jane Torrance sneered, “‘If we do this together, by July 4th, there is a good chance you, your family and friends can get together in your backyard and celebrate Independence Day.’ I don’t need the president’s permission to get together (especially OUTSIDE) with my family and friends.”

Independent journalist Kyle Becker stated, “Someone remind me: What happened on the Fourth of July at the founding of this country? Oh, that’s right, we declared Independence from tyrants.”

Political analyst David Chapman added, “You know things are bad when the Government is dictating how we can celebrate Independence Day.”

Turning Point USA contributor Jordan Rachel wrote, “Raise your hand if you’re going to get together with WHOEVER you want to on the 4th of July and do WHATEVER the hell you want because you’re an American.”

Radio host Jesse Kelly joked, “I’m still laughing about President Pudding Brain telling America when they’ll be allowed to gather and do things. Our politicians in this country have forgotten who runs things around here.”

Conservative YouTuber Anthony Brian Logan stated, “If Black Lives Matter can riot for a whole year then I can do whatever I gosh darn please on the 4th of July.”

Twitter commentator Razor added snark, “Everyone can have a vaccine shot by May 1, and maybe on the 4th of July we’ll let you celebrate (but not assemble in large groups) independence from tyrannical government.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado had this to say.

