Last night, in his speech about Covid-19, President Biden took credit for the vaccine and also said that Americans might be able to gather in small groups by the 4th of July.

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain doubled down on what Biden set as the administration’s latest goal:

It’s really amazing when you think about it:

The White House might not want to know it, but their constant goalpost shifting has caused people to return to fairly normal.

And does anybody believe that their 4th of July goal won’t get pushed back to Thanksgiving by the time mid-summer rolls around?

The only gatherings that have been considered acceptable have been those that meet the approved criteria:

Protests have also been considered acceptable to Democrats, provided they approve of the cause or reason.

