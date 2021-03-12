https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/bill-protect-faith-based-foster-care-providers-discrimination/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Wednesday, Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and James Lankford (R-OK) introduced the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act which aims to ensure protections for faith-based child welfare providers from discrimination over their religious beliefs.

According to CBN News, Senator Lankford explained that faith-based child welfare organizations “are an integral part of the larger system that helps kids find a safe and permanent home.” Therefore, he argued, the organizations “should not be compelled to set aside their deeply held religious beliefs to serve children and families alongside government.”

Lankford argued that there is “no reason” that the nation cannot have both “faith-based options and non-faith-based options to help children in a crisis.”

