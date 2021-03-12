https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-minneapolis-reaches-27-million-settlement-with-family-of-violent-felon-george-floyd/

BREAKING: Minneapolis City Council votes unanimously to approve $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd. #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/NStAukA1Dr — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 12, 2021

Just hit the wires in the past 5 minutes.

The City Council unanimously approved the settlement Friday.

Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd’s family are set to hold a news conference this afternoon.

Watch Live — George Floyd Press Conference





