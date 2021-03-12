https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-new-video-shows-men-dressed-black-us-capitol-bashing-windows-flip-off-trump-supporters-chanting-f-k-antifa/

Pressley Stutts proudly served in the United States Navy as a chaplain for 30 years. He’s retired from the military now and is a small business owner in South Carolina. On January 6, 2021, an estimated one million Americans made their way to Washington DC for a peaceful protest against what a majority of Americans believe was a stolen election. Pressley was one of those amazing patriots who braved the cold and hostile conditions put in place by DC’s mayor, including shuttered restaurants, stores, bars and even closed public restrooms in our nation’s capitol, as they stood up for election intergrity in America. Mr. Stutts traveled to DC to show his support for President Trump. He wasn’t part of a planned insurrection, he certainaly never imagined he’d find himself on the steps of the Capitol building, but when the barricades around the Capitol building were removed and a police officer motioned for him and hundreds of protesters to advance tot he Capitol steps, he joined hundreds of others to voice his support for lawmakers inside who were set to reject electors from contested states. TRENDING: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address Pressley Stutts explained to us that he never got past the steps of the Capitol. He did, however, witness men dressed in all black who broke out windows at the Capitol building while Trump supporters warned they were members of the violent far left domestic terror group, Antifa. Pressley explained that he heard women shouting, “Antifa! Antifa!” as the men dressed in black bashed out the windows of the Capitol.

Here is Pressley’s stunning interview.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – After we published Pressley’s stunning interview, a follower sent us a link to a video from the US Capitol protest that confirmed everything Mr. Stutts told us about the events on January 6th. The video she shared with us provides a close-up view of what happened that day from up above the action.

There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not Antifa and BLM played a role in the Capitol’s siege on January 6th. FBI Director Christopher Wray claims Antifa played no part in the breach of the Capitol building. Perhaps someone should share these videos with Mr. Wray, because the instigators in this video, who broke the windows and stomped on an American flag, are the antithesis of a pro-America Trump supporter.

In the video below, two men all dressed in black tactical gear, who were NOT wearing any Trump paraphernalia, can be seen bashing out the windows of the Capitol with a flagpole and a police baton. Mr. Pressley referred to the “stick” (flag pole) in our interview. It’s worth noting that true Trump supporters would never desecrate a United States flag by using it as a ramrod to bust out a window. The other man dressed in all-black is using a police baton to smash out the windows.

This is the police baton the man dressed all in black (Antifa?) is seen using in the video. Trump supporters are not known for taking batons to rallies.

Batons are, however, commonly used by Antifa to smash windows as well as the skulls of people who don’t align with their radical leftist ideology.

The American flag that was used to ram the window is dropped to the ground and several of the men who appear to be with the goons dressed like Antifa terrorists step on top of it. Trampling on an American flag is not characteristic of pro-American Trump supporters.

A man dressed in grey is seen running up to the area from the crowd and confronting the men dressed in black. He approaches one of the men dressed in black (Antifa?) and appears to try to stop him. With the exception of the woman who attempts to stop the Antifa characters from bashing the windows, the people we have arrows pointing to in the image below, all seem to be working together toward some common goal.

The yellow circle on the right is around a group of 4 men dressed in tactical gear. A couple of the men in the yellow circle are wearing gas masks. The person in the video wearing all black and wrapped in a blue Trump flag spends most of his time in the video keeping watch on the elevator’s shaft, as does the guy across from him in the grey jacket with the grey hat.

The male with a blue camo hat and large black backpack appears to be with the two men dressed all in black, as at one point in the video, the man in black (Antifa?) hands his police baton to the man with the blue camo hat who uses it to smash against the window. The person on the left standing close to the wall can be seen in the 3rd video (below), wearing a black helmet with a “Trump” bumper sticker on the back, as he bashes one of the upper windows with what appears to be a baton.

At the 1:20 mark of the video, the crowd is chanting, “F*CK Antifa! F*CK Antifa!”The man dressed all in black (Antifa?), who is leaning over what appears to be an elevator shaft, motions with his hands going back and forth across his throat to someone in the audience, as he appears to be telling them to stop doing something. The Antifa? goon then raises one hand in the air and appears to be giving the middle finger to the Trump supporters shouting, “F*CK Antifa!” He waits a few seconds and then raises both hands in the air at the crowd and appears to give them two middle fingers as a man who appears to be a “Trump supporter” tries to stop him.

Watch:

Here’s another view from the crowd looking up at the men dressed in all-black bashing out the windows with a baton commonly used by Antifa, as women in the crowd can be heard saying that Antifa is busting out the windows:

This video shows the male in the first video who has his back toward the wall and is also seen stepping on the American flag, bashing out the window with the baton. Curiously, he has a Trump bumper sticker plastered to the back of his helmet. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t know a single Trump supporter who would stand on an American flag.

Is it possible that these men dressed in black tactical gear smashing the windows in the US Capitol and walking over the American flag on the ground were recruited by John Sullivan who aligns himself with Antifa and BLM and advertised for activists to meet him in DC on January 6th?

Prior to his arrest, John Sullivan’s brother James claimed his brother was somehow in charge of the Capitol siege. With all of this evidence in plain sight, it curious that FBI Director Christopher Wray is still telling us that Antifa had nothing to do with the Capitol seige.

