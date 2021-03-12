https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-us-senate-leader-chuck-schumer-calls-for-gov-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-over-sexual-harassment-claims

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over the claims of sexual harassment by numerous women in recent weeks.

Schumer released a joint statement with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Friday as yet another accuser came forward against the embattled governor.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” read the statement.

“We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” they continued.

“Governor Cuomo should resign,” they concluded.

The announcement came on the same day as a seventh accuser claimed that Cuomo had acted inappropriately with her. Jessica Bakeman said that the governor had made suggestive comments while touching her without her consent during her time as a reporter for Politico New York.

Cuomo said earlier on Friday that he would not resign despite a growing number of demands, many from powerful members of his own party. He also claimed that he was a victim of cancel culture.

“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth,” Cuomo said during a media briefing.

“Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign,” he added defiantly. “I was not elected by the politicians; I was elected by the people.”

On Wednesday, the New York Assembly Speaker, also a Democrat, said that he had authorized an impeachment investigation into the harassment accusations.

Critics have upbraided CNN for allowing their anchor Chris Cuomo to interview his brother while the governor was facing a growing scandal around his order to send coronavirus patients for care at nursing homes, and the deaths that ensued.

Here’s more about the newest calls for Cuomo to resign:







Senators Schumer And Gillibrand Call For Gov. Cuomo’s Resignation



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

