On Thursday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday, tweeting, “Bribing people with their own money is dishonest and unsustainable.” Crenshaw added, “Democrats just passed a $1.9 trillion bribery bill and they handed our children the bill (with some inflation too.)”

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Crenshaw stated, “Look, if you’re really happy about getting a $1,400 check — again, imagine that, giving free money to people is popular, I get that, but here’s the thing: it’s costing you $5,700, give or take, and if you’re not paying for it, your kids are. Look, if this is really as popular as the Democrats say it is, we’re in a lot of trouble as a country. It means that we have fully given in to this notion that we should be bribed by our government for false promises. And that is not an American thing to do. We have to stop collectively doing that. It’s going to destroy the next generation. It’s already threatening to cause massive inflation.”

The bill will send $1,400 direct payments to Americans, though the amount begins to phase out at $75,000 in individual income, capping at $80,000, based on individuals’ most recent tax returns.

“Here’s the other thing about this bill,” he continued. “There’s already trillions, hundreds of billions, about a trillion unspent from past relief bills. There is money in the PPP fund that could go to small businesses if you change the standards of how they get it. That would be smart. Half of this money won’t even be spent until 2022 or later. It is an absolute lie for them to say that this is an emergency relief bill that goes and invests directly in the people. It is for a lot of different nonsense that has nothing to do with COVID. Only 9% of it has to do with COVID healthcare. Only about 1% is for vaccine distribution.”

Turning to the Democrats, he asserted, “These people are just lying and we can’t keep falling for it as Americans. We cannot keep believing this falsehood that the size of your heart is attached to dollar signs and whoever is willing to spend the most money, of your money, by the way, is somehow more moral. This is simply not true.”

Bribing people with their own money is dishonest and unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/xu6sJd8c8v — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 10, 2021

“The bill passed the House by a 220-211 margin without a Republican vote, as the GOP argues the job market has recovered enough to warrant little or no new stimulus spending,” CNBC noted. “One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, opposed it. Democrats also approved the plan on their own in the Senate through the special budget reconciliation process… House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., touted it after its passage as ‘consequential and transformative legislation.’”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) told CNBC he was worried about the bill causing inflation, saying, “There is a real risk here, of this kind of massive stimulus overheating the economy… I just think it’s sad because we could’ve done, I think something much more targeted and focused on COVID-19.”

