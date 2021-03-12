https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543037-brooklyn-unveils-statue-of-late-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-days-before

Brooklyn, N.Y., debuted a new statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgTillis says small-dollar giving to Democrats ‘same exact thing’ as dark money Trump promises to travel to Alaska to campaign against Murkowski Barrett authors first Supreme Court majority opinion against environmental group MORE on Friday, days before she would have turned 88.

“RBG was clearly a symbol of what’s great about this country and how, when we are inclusive, we can stop the level of exclusiveness that is pervasive throughout this country,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said, according to NBC News.

The bronze statue, created by artists Gillie and Marc in consultation with Ginsburg before her death, commemorates the late feminist icon during Women’s History Month.

A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place. Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this new statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations. pic.twitter.com/RxIzBM2kUW — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) March 12, 2021

“We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s distinguished likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality. The final statue, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner,” the artists said about their inspiration, according to City Point, where the statue will be on display.

They continued, saying, “With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights.”

Adams named March 15 “Justice Ginsburg Day” in Brooklyn in honor of the gender equality champion, who died from pancreatic cancer in September.

The statue is available for viewing by reservation, which can be made up to 60 days in advance.

