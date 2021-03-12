https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/canadian-doctors-speak-covid-top-reasons-not-afraid-covid-video/

A group of Canadian doctors released a video this past week on why not to be afraid of COVID.



This group of Canadian doctors shared the following about COVID:

Cases are not the same as symptomatic people and the vast majority of cases have really no symptoms of being sick.

Research shows that the PCR Test is practically worthless. Only 3% with a positive test actually have the COVID virus.”

Cases are no indication of deaths – see the number of cases versus deaths below:

The number of increased deaths are most likely due to age rather than COVID in 2020:

Non-symptomatic people will not pass on the COVID virus.

Many of us are already immune to the virus, meaning we are closer to herd immunity than we know.

Children are not the drivers of the pandemic and schools, therefore, are safe. Only 4 children under the age of 19 have died in Canada from COVID.

There’s much, much more in 11-minute video below:

