https://pandemic.warroom.org/2021/03/12/cartels-are-selling-children-for-3200-at-bidens-open-border/

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez reveals the immoral human smuggling operation along the border.

“The cartels will literally tell these people, ‘If you have a minor with you we’ll give you a lower price of $3,200,’” he told War Room, Friday. “’We’ll give you safe passage.’”

On top of child smuggling, “we have all these pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers being released into the United States,” Hernadez said. “This is not a Republican issue, not a Democrat issue.

“This is an issue of evil.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

