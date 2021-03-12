https://www.oann.com/china-virus-year-1-setting-the-record-straight/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-virus-year-1-setting-the-record-straight

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:37 AM PT – Friday, March 12, 2021

President Trump told Americans he hopes everyone remembers him as they get their COVID-19 vaccine. His comments came as the nation marked one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion explains how the Biden White House is using that benchmark to take credit where it isn’t due.

MORE NEWS: Biden nowhere to be found as border crisis reaches a boiling point

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

