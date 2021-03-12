https://thehill.com/homenews/media/543044-chris-wallace-calls-out-larry-kudlows-hypocrisy-regarding-nations-deficit

A debate over the GOP’s stance on the national deficit played out in real time on Fox News Friday as host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceArkansas governor: Removal of coronavirus restrictions an ‘off-ramp’ Warner: White House should ‘keep open additional sanctions’ against Saudi crown prince Rick Scott acknowledges Biden ‘absolutely’ won fair election MORE called out former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow Larry KudlowMORE over his criticism of President Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden’s first foreign visit at White House MORE’s $1.9 trillion relief package.

Kudlow had torn into Biden’s legislation, warning it would “kill the economy” over what he said would be an inevitable rise in the national deficit.

“Larry Kudlow, when he was working in the Trump White House and passing huge tax cuts and huge spending plans — including multi-trillion-dollar bills for COVID relief — there wasn’t so much concern about deficit and debt,” Wallace said Friday. “He seems to have found religion — now that he’s back out of the government.”

The rebuke was the latest indication of an intraparty feud over how much to prioritize the deficit.

Republicans supported big spending measures during the Trump administration, which helped fuel a rise in the deficit, which increased by about 36 percent during his administration.

However, lawmakers have indicated that they will oppose plans under Biden out of concerns for the deficit. That effort was put into action for the first time as the White House pushed its coronavirus relief package.

“I think that’s kind of getting back to our DNA. … I think spending, entitlement reform, growth and the economy are all things that we’re going to have to be focused on next year, and, yeah, I would expect you’ll hear a lot more about that,” Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneManchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate Democrats face fresh headaches after relief bill win GOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said in November.

