A group of more than 50 rioters dressed in black attacked the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland on Thursday, vandalizing the building, smashing windows, and lighting parts of it on fire while people were still inside.

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

It appears as if some people have broken in the glass on the front doors of the federal courthouse building after ripping down the plywood & setting it on fire. #koin6news #pdx #Oregon #Portland #pnw pic.twitter.com/2RfgoPmNlm — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

The attack prompted Federal Protective Service officers to respond, deploying tear gas and other munitions as crowd control. Multiple rioters were arrested and detained.

Federal agents square off with Antifa in Portland last night pic.twitter.com/48vYQcHneg — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

BREAKING: Federal agents chase and arrest Antifa during nighttime attack on Portland courthouse pic.twitter.com/WihBnZ7ppl — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

Antifa previously attempted to menace people inside the federal courthouse on Thursday afternoon, yelling “come outside,” “you don’t scare me b-tch,” “death to America,” and “f-ck the United States” while throwing water and other liquids inside the glass doors, repeatedly banging on them, and trying to enter. The attack reportedly prompted federal officials to reinstate some of the recently-removed barriers in front of the federal building including boards on the windows.

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Other rioters faced off with an officer who was guarding a Chase bank. The guard pulled out his pistol as rioters flipped him off, yelled “f-ck you,” and began chanting while beating a drum.

#Antifa and other far-left rioters in Portland tried to break into the @Chase bank. A lone security guard tried holding them back. He pulled out a pistol during the mob attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Sw3SU8PO0A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, dozens of people reportedly rallied in the streets to call for the “end of America” in the name of honoring and supporting indigenous people. Law enforcement arrested at least one person over the course of the afternoon related to demonstrations and later arrested 22-year-old Darby Howard “for causing destruction during a separate demonstration in protest of a proposed pipeline project.”

Other destruction occurred after approximately 30 people took over the lobby of a downtown building where they attacked the front doors and a television.

“Officers arrived and found about 30 people refusing to leave, some smoking inside, some with pets,” police said in a news release. “The situation escalated when people began damaging property, including a television and the front doors to the building.”

Robert King, the mayor’s senior public safety adviser, said the city is gearing up as the group of “self-described anarchists” is planning more demonstrations for the weekend. “Coming into the weekend, we of course, as the chief has indicated, have staffed up,” King told KOIN 6 News. “We are aware of the event that’s been advertised for [Friday].”

He also indicated that the mayor plans to meet with the acting U.S. attorney to “talk more about this group and potential assistance from the U.S. attorney’s office and other federal entities to hold individuals involved in this conduct accountable.”

Portland Police also indicated they were aware of the scheduled chaos but merely encouraged any groups planning to demonstrate to notify the city so officers could “work with community members organizing these events.”

“We are aware of events planned tomorrow and this weekend in which people plan to gather and demonstrate. Demonstration Liaison Officers (DLOs) are available to work with community members organizing these events,” the Portland Police said on Twitter.

DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

Much like its previous lack of coverage of the continuing chaos in Portland, the corporate media largely ignored the attacks, even though rioters targeted a federal building.

Imagine if a version of the Capitol riot were happening … every night — for 8 months straight, but was somehow not being reported in the major media. That’s basically what’s been happening in Portland. pic.twitter.com/2ncpivdVbO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2021

