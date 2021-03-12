https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cuomo-accuser-slams-biden-and-harris-says-scandal-calls-question-their-judgment-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s most prominent accusers of sexual harassment sharply criticized the White House on Friday for failing to publicly condemn the governor amid the accusations.

Lindsey Boylan, who earlier this year accused Cuomo of having once kissed her on the lips without her consent and of making inappropriate remarks in other circumstances, blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon.

Boylan is suffering harassment online, she said, because Biden, Harris and “countless other senior [leaders] in [the Democratic party] are supporting it with their silence.”

In a separate, since-deleted tweet, she claimed the scandal “calls into question the judgment and courage of both [Biden] and [Harris].”

Cuomo has thus far resisted growing demands that he resign from his post, calling on New Yorkers to await the results of two investigations into the issue.

