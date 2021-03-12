https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-defiant-ny-gov-says-he-will-not-bow-to-cancel-culture-blasts-reckless-democrats/

BREAKING NOW: Majority of NY State Legislators Call for Andrew Cuomo to Resign, Police Involved

posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago

The majority of legislators in New York State are urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign from office after a sixth allegation of sexual assault was reported to police in the state capital of Albany.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation,” reports the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Majority of New York state legislators call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations and nursing home scandal. https://t.co/Ob88rMm1oP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2021

“The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence late last year. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately,” adds the website.

