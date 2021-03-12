https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-implodes-latest-allegations-referred-to-albany-police-could-rise-to-level-of-a-crime/

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced new allegations of sexual assault this week that local police in Albany confirmed “could rise to the level of a crime” as local authorities investigate the issue.

“Albany Police Department officials said on Thursday that they had been notified by the New York State Police and the governor’s office about an alleged incident at the Executive Mansion involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and a female aide that may have risen ‘to the level of a crime,’” reports the New York Times.

“Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany police, said that the department had not received a formal complaint from the woman, who has not been identified, but that it had reached out to a lawyer for her,” adds the newspaper.

At least six different women have come forward and accused the top Democrat of inappropriate behavior over the last several years.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

BREAKING NOW: Majority of NY State Legislators Call for Andrew Cuomo to Resign, Police Involved posted by Hannity Staff – 18 hours ago The majority of legislators in New York State are urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign from office after a sixth allegation of sexual assault was reported to police in the state capital of Albany. “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation,” reports the Associated Press. BREAKING: Majority of New York state legislators call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations and nursing home scandal. https://t.co/Ob88rMm1oP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2021 “The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence late last year. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately,” adds the website. Read the full report here. Bill De Blasio Says Andrew Cuomo Must Resign, ‘Can No Longer Serve as Governor’ posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio called-on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign from office Thursday; saying he “can no longer serve” as two scandals spiral out of control. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio said during a press briefing. Breaking: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the sixth allegation of sexual misconduct surfaced. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” the mayor said today.@dcexaminer https://t.co/rwpeluIILc — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) March 11, 2021 Congress has passed the #AmericanRescuePlan! Join me and @SenSchumer at City Hall. https://t.co/LHF2tD5Wxw — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 11, 2021 JUST IN: @BIlldeBlasio has called for @NYGovCuomo to resign from office amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations.https://t.co/FE4lUQILAf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2021 This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

